Picking the highest ceiling: ESPN states why Cam Boozer won't be the No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick

It's no secret that Duke basketball freshman sensation Cam Boozer has likely been the most dominant player in college basketball through the first month of the season, and is the runaway leader for the National Player of the Year award. Boozer is leading the nation in scoring average at 23.0 points per game to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.7 steals a night on 55.9% shooting from the field and 37.2% shooting from three. But should he be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Heading into the campaign, there was a clear three-man race to be the top pick in the 2026 draft between Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, and BYU's AJ Dybantsa. Early on, Boozer didn't receive much consideration to be selected over Peterson or Dybantsa, but his consistent dominance on both sides of the floor has forced his name into the conversation. The three are individually some of the most polarizing college prospects seen in the last decade, and the debate over who should go No. 1 will be prevalent for the entire season.

ESPN states why or why not Cam Boozer should be top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Now, Boozer has been the most successful of the three through the early part of the 2025-26 college basketball season, but that doesn't necessarily translate to draft position. Peterson has been heavily limited to begin his freshman year due to a lingering hamstring issue, but his elite guard skill set at 6'6" led many to believe that he could start at the NBA level straight out of high school.

As for Dybantsa, he might already be the best shot maker in the college game. The forward is averaging 20.9 points and 6.7 rebounds on 55.5% shooting from the field, showcasing his scoring prowess in so many different ways.

As the year has gone on, Boozer has gotten so much better in terms of outside shooting, finishing through physicality in the paint, and handling the ball in transition. He's single-handedly led the Blue Devils to several marquee wins when the rest of the offense couldn't find any rhythm. However, what knocks him from being the top draft choice is his less-than-elite level of athleticism. Both Peterson and Dybantsa already have the skill sets to be the top scoring option on a championship team, but the same probably can't be said for Boozer right now.

ESPN recently went through the three prospects in contention to be selected No. 1, and argued why Boozer should or shouldn't be the top choice.

"[It] feels like people are crushing Cam because he can't catch a lob, but he can do so many things," one Eastern Conference scout told ESPN. "Incredibly polished, incredibly smart, I don't see where there's not a use for him. ... I think some of the weight is gonna shed -- maybe he has room for his athleticism to grow. Laterally you can switch him a bit, he's above average."

Boozer has already shown he can be dominant against top frontcourts. The decorated prospect went for 18 points and 15 rebounds against No. 9 Michigan State, 29 points against No. 23 Florida, 35 points against No. 15 Arkansas, and 18 points along with 11 rebounds against No. 17 Kansas. Duke won all of those games, and Boozer was the reason why in every single one.

However, some scouts around the NBA have some knocks on his game translating to the next level.

"Can you put the ball in his hands and you know he's going to be able to get a bucket or create something at the end of a game, when the game's on the line? Is he good enough at that at the NBA level?" an Eastern Conference scout said. "It's not a knock on Cam, it's just that those other two guys have the potential to be the best player on NBA championship teams."

This critique was said very well. Boozer has already won games for the Blue Devils down the stretch, both with his scoring and his passing. However, most would probably trust Peterson and Dybantsa down the stretch over Boozer at the NBA level, given the elite all-around scoring abilities of both of those prospects.

Now, what Boozer has on Peterson and Dybantsa, which NBA executives can view as important or not that big of a deal, is that Boozer has won at every level he's ever played at.

In four years at Columbus (FL), Cameron and his twin brother, Cayden, won four straight state championships, a Chipotle Boys National Championship as seniors, and three straight Nike EYBL Championships from 2022 to 2024 with Nightrydas Elite. The twins are also two-time Gold medalists, winning the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 Americas Championship. Both were named McDonald's All-Americans, while Cameron is a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA selection. Cameron was the first high school player to win Mr. Basketball USA twice since LeBron James.

He's now begun his college career at Duke with a 10-0 record that includes four wins over ranked opponents, while making history in the process.

Boozer is Duke's best passer, rebounder, and scorer. His second jump on the glass is extremely impressive, and his scoring arsenal is improving as the season moves forward. However, Peterson and Dybantsa are likely more intriguing scoring prospects long-term, with their elite athleticism and ability to create in so many different ways.

The three-man discussion over who should be the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft will not slow down any time soon, and Boozer has at least forced himself into the conversation with his dominant play so far for Duke.