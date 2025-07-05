CBS Sports 2026 NBA mock draft has Duke rookie going first off the board

CBS Sports college basketball writer Kyle Boone recently set his new 2026 NBA mock draft, and has Duke basketball rookie Cameron Boozer headed first overall to the Utah Jazz. Boozer is expected to be one of the top freshmen in college hoops next season, but it hasn't been seen much to have Boozer taken ahead of BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson, the two incoming rookies ranked ahead of Boozer.

" The son of NBA legend Carlos Boozer and the twin of another potential one-and-done from Duke, Cayden Boozer, Cameron is a near can't-miss talent because of his built-out 6-foot-9 frame and powerful game." Boone said in his analysis of Boozer. "He can score inside and out and has guard-like versatility with the ability to score at every level and make advanced reads for his position. Both Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa are exciting prospects who could be the No. 1 pick, but Boozer is the one of the current big three I feel most confident will have a long and fruitful NBA career as a multi-time All-Star. One added wrinkle to watch here is that his father, Carlos, who played with Utah from 2004-2010 and was a fan favorite, joined the team's front office earlier this year."

Boozer is coming into Duke as one of the most decorated prospects high school basketball has ever seen. The big, along with his twin and fellow Duke freshman, Cayden Boozer, led Christopher Columbus High School to four state championships and a Chipotle Boys National Championship this past season.

He was also named Mr. Basketball USA in 2025, marking the incoming Blue Devil rookie's second time winning the award. This put him on a list with Lebron James as the only two high school recruits to win the award twice. Boozer also won the award as a sophomore in 2023, becoming the first sophomore to ever receive the honors.

Boozer showed off his skills at the 2025 McDonald's All-American game, tallying the game's only double-double effort. The 6'9 forward put up 16 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes of action for the East squad.

Both Cameron and Cayden will have serious roles for Jon Scheyer in 2025-26 as Duke looks to build on a Final Four run that ended in heartbreaking fashion in 2024-25.