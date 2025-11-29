This stat proves Cam Boozer should be the National Player of the Year favorite by a mile

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has gotten out to a fantastic start to his college basketball career in Durham. He leads Duke in all five major statistical categories and is coming off his most dominant performance of the season in Duke's 80-71 victory over No. 22 Arkansas on Thanksgiving. Not only is Boozer considered one of the top freshmen college basketball has to offer, and the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but his early production has put him in the early conversation, and possibly cemented him as the early favorite, in the National Player of the Year discussion.

In the victory over the Razorbacks, Boozer went for a game-high 35 points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists on 13-of-18 (72.2%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) shooting from the three point range. In what will likely be the most-watched regular season college basketball game this season, Boozer couldn't have delivered a more dominant performance, single-handedly bringing the Blue Devils back into the lead after they fell into a seven-point deficit midway through the second half.

Wild stat shows that Cameron Boozer has been the best player in all of college basketball

On the 2025-26 campaign, Boozer is averaging a near double double with 22.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks a night. However, it's this wild stat that shows Boozer should be the favorite for the sport's National Player of the Year award.

Boozer is the only Division I or NBA player in the last 30 seasons to have an eight-game span with 175+ points, 75+ rebounds, 25+ assists, and 10 or fewer turnovers while going undefeated. But that's not even the wildest part. Boozer accomplished a feat no collegiate star or pro has achieved in the first eight games of his collegiate career.

He did it in the first 8 games of his career. pic.twitter.com/EedhrYIxmA — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 28, 2025

The rookie has been Duke's best scorer, passer, and rebounder, while also guarding the one through four defensively. He had some early struggles against physicality at the rim, but Boozer put on a show against Arkansas. John Calipari elected not to double Boozer, so Scheyer went back to the low post almost every time in the second half.

According to KenPom's POY ratings, Boozer is far and away the favorite to win it.