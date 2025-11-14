Stunning injury news could become major development for Duke basketball

The Duke basketball program is gearing up for its next contest against Indiana State before it heads to Madison Square Garden to take on No. 25 Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic. But this major injury news regarding Jayhawks star freshman guard Darryn Peterson could become a major development. Peterson has been ruled out for Kansas' home game against Princeton on November 15th due to hamstring soreness. It's likely a very cautious move by Bill Self to leave his star out before a marquee matchup, but that could mean that Kansas' all-around best player isn't ready to go, or isn't 100%, by Tuesday night.

Peterson came into college basketball regarded by many as the best freshman in the country and one of the best guard prospects the sport has seen in quite some time. The 6'6", 205-pound guard can score from anywhere on the floor and create his own shot at will, while also being an elite defender who can guard multiple positions on the floor. Self knows that despite Peterson being a freshman, he's the leader of this Jayhawks team. Through two games, the Canton, Ohio native is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 2.0 steals a game on 60% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from three.

Obviously, it's a major development if the Blue Devils don't have to game plan for the elite talent that Peterson is. But, it's specifically a big deal with Kansas, as Peterson's supporting cast has been very questionable through the team's start to the season. The guard play specifically for the Jayhawks has been mediocre at best, and the team's next leading scorer after Peterson is center Flory Bidunga at 14.3 points per game.

Darryn Peterson will not play against Princeton. His hamstring is still sore.



Self said he doesn't think it's a long term deal. #KUbball — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) November 14, 2025

The Jayhawks' offense as a whole has been suspect, and that could mean a long night in New York City if the program's best scorer by far is out. Duke has looked like the best defensive team in the land so far this season, with elite length and switchability that makes it nearly impossible to find open lanes. The Blue Devils haven't allowed an opponent to shoot 33% or better in a game this season.

Peterson will most likely play against Duke, but if he doesn't, that opens the door for a blowout victory for the Blue Devils.