Cam Boozer's favorite moment at Duke so far will make fans everywhere crack up

The Duke basketball program has kicked off the 2025-26 season with a 10-0 record, and recently picked up what is likely its most impressive win of the young season, taking down No. 9 Michigan State in East Lansing last weekend. It was a defensive masterclass from the Blue Devils in the second half, as they were led once again by freshman phenom and National Player of the Year frontrunner Cam Boozer. However, Michigan State fans in the crowd certainly let Jon Scheyer's prized freshman hear it at the free throw line, using some NSFW language targeted at Boozer.

Boozer finished the marquee matchup with a game-high 18 points to go along with 15 rebounds and five assists on 7-of-13 (53.8%) shooting from the field. The win over the Spartans felt like the one that put the Blue Devils in the true conversation to be ranked No. 1 in the nation, as it was the first of Duke's four wins over ranked opponents in a true road environment. Above all, Boozer still delivered, even with some pretty harsh heckling from the MSU student section.

Cam Boozer gives hilarious response when asked about his favorite moments so far with Duke basketball

On the latest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, Boozer was asked what his favorite moment of his freshman season is so far, and his response will have fans everywhere cracking up.

"I don't know if I can say this, but I think the 'F- Cam Boozer,'" Boozer said. "It was the whole arena."

"What did I do? Michigan State didn't even recruit me."

Cam says his favorite moment of the season so far is MSU fans chanting “f*** Cam Boozer”



“What did I do? Michigan State didn’t even recruit me” 😂😂



pic.twitter.com/vthDsDlnWA — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) December 15, 2025

At the free throw line in the first half, "F- Cam Boozer" chants ran rampant throughout the Breslin Center, and Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. had a ton of fun egging the fans on. It might not have been the greatest look for Fears, who has been one of the best point guards in the nation so far this season, but the Blue Devils got the last laugh with a statement road victory.

Jeremy Fears enticing the “F*ck Cam Boozer” chants 😭 pic.twitter.com/6qdOF2kF1r — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) December 6, 2025

Duke has a buy game against Lipscomb next on the slate before it heads to Madison Square Garden to take on No. 19 Texas Tech on December 20th.