Duke basketball five-star signee joins LeBron James on elite list

Duke basketball five-star signee Cameron Boozer has been named 2025 Mr. Basketball USA, marking the second time Boozer has been awarded the accolade. The #3 overall recruit in the class of 2025 247Sports Composite Rankings won the award in 2023 to become the first sophomore ever to win it, then finished runner-up to current Blue Devil Cooper Flagg in 2024.

Boozer is the first high school player to win the award twice since LeBron James, putting the highly-touted recruit in pretty solid company.

"Yeah, it's crazy," Boozer told Ballislife after winning the award. "Honestly, it's been a crazy journey and I'm super thankful for it all! To be categorized with such a small group of guys who have won the award twice is an amazing feeling and hopefully I can do more winning at the next level and the one after that."

Boozer is one of the most decorated high school prospects of all-time, as he and his twin brother Cayden, a four-star point guard also committed to Duke, won at an extremely high level continuously throughout their high school careers at Columbus (FL).

The son of former Duke basketball legend Carlos Boozer is a two-time Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year winner and won the Chipotle High School National Championship this past season, as Columbus defeated Dynamic Prep (TX).

Boozer averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game through his senior season of high school. Additionally, the 6'9 power forward tallied the only double-double in the 2025 McDonald's All-American game with 16 points and 12 boards in 23 minutes of action.

He'll be joining five-star Nik Khamenia and four-star Cayden Boozer as the Blue Devils' incoming freshmen class next season, ranked the third-best class by 247Sports. It was the top class for the majority of the 2025 recruiting cycle, but Duke dropped after five-star Shelton Henderson de-committed from the program.

With the closing of the transfer portal, Jon Scheyer has a good look at what his rotation next season will look like. Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg, and Tyrese Proctor have declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris, Maliq Brown, and Patrick Ngongba II have announced their returns.

The Duke program is one of only a few schools to not lose anyone to the transfer portal, and it has yet to make any additions through the portal at this point.