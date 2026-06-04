Manny Diaz's recruiting momentum can't be stopped as Duke lands 6th recent commitment

When you're hot, you're hot. And right now, Manny Diaz and Duke are en fuego on the recruiting trail.

After a slow start, the Blue Devils have picked up some serious momentum as they work to fill out their 2027 class.

This past weekend was the biggest official visitor weekend of the summer for Duke. They have certainly taken advantage.

In the past six days, Duke has landed six commitments, growing their 2027 class from seven to 13 and jumping from its place in the mid-50s in the 247 composite all the way up to No. 31.

4-star TE Parker Newman got things started last Friday, announcing his commitment at the beginning of his official visit. 3-star OT Tyler Graham followed his lead on Saturday, and then the Blue Devils added a pair of commitments on Sunday in DB DJ Waluyn and TE Luke Karby.

Lance Henderson gave Duke its fifth commitment of the week on Tuesday, and now the Blue Devils have landed No. 6 on Thursday.

3-star RB Javarris Warner committed to the Blue Devils just a day after multiple predictions were logged in favor of Diaz and company:

BREAKING: Three-star RB Javarris Warner has committed to Duke, he tells me.



Javarris is a top 80 RB in the class of 2027.



He chose Duke over LSU, Stanford, and Penn State.#BlueDevils pic.twitter.com/f9r98U8d4X — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) June 4, 2026

Duke lands a commitment from 3-star RB Javarris Warner

Warner is Duke's second RB commitment in the 2027 class, joining 3-star Mikel Stephen. Warner was a one-time commitment to Cincinnati, but reopened his recruitment back in April.

The Georgia native had official visits lined up in the coming weeks to South Carolina, LSU, and Penn State, but Diaz was able to seal the deal after his trip to Durham this past weekend to keep those trips from happening.

Duke has built some serious momentum on the trail with a run of recent commitments on the trail. There could be more to come.

And while this coming weekend isn't as big from a numbers perspective, Duke's top overall target will be in town for a pivotal visit that could allow Diaz and company to take over the driver's seat in his recruitment.

5-star Abraham Sesay, one of the most sought-after high school recruits in the country, is expected to be in Durham for his official visit this weekend. If Diaz can find a way to reel him in, then Duke's recent recruiting run would reach a whole other level.