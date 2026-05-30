Duke beats out Wisconsin for coveted OT as Manny Diaz continues recruiting hot streak

The first official visit weekend of the summer recruiting season is off to a blazing hot start for Manny Diaz and Duke.

After landing a commitment from 4-star TE Parker Newman on Friday, one of the top targets on the board for the Blue Devils, they followed that up by landing 3-star offensive tackle Tyler Graham out of Malvern, Pennsylvania, on Saturday:

Duke lands a commitment from coveted OT Tyler Graham during official visit

Graham is the second of the three commitments we felt were most likely for Duke this weekend, joining Newman. Durham native Lance Henderson is now on the clock.

Graham is Duke's 9th commitment in its 2027 class and the fourth to come in the month of May. Duke's class has now shot up to No. 37 in the 247 composite rankings after coming into the weekend below 50th.

At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Graham will need to add some bulk in a college strength and conditioning program before he's ready to play meaningful snaps at tackle, but he has the frame to add the mass.

He's rated as the No. 851 overall player and a consensus 3-star prospect, but he was a priority recruit for Wisconsin, which should tell you everything you need to know about his long-term projection. The Badgers have consistently churned out pros up front for years and years.

Georgia Tech was also heavily interested in Graham, and Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key is one of the best offensive line coaches and developers in the entire country. If he thinks Graham has potential, then he clearly has potential.

The Pennsylvania native also held reported offers from power four programs in Kentucky, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Stanford, UCLA, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Northwestern to go along with Duke, Wisconsin, and Georgia Tech.

This is a major win for Diaz over Wisconsin. Graham was set to head to Madison next week for his Wisconsin official visit, and that would have made things increasingly difficult. Following his commitment to Duke, it's unlikely he'll be making that trip.

That's two of Duke's top targets who had visits planned elsewhere next week that Diaz and company were able to get to the finish line with before they could leave Durham.