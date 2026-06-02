Manny Diaz, Duke on the verge of adding a 2nd RB to surging 2027 recruiting class

It was a big weekend for Manny Diaz and Duke. The Blue Devils hosted their biggest recruiting weekend of the summer, and by all accounts, knocked it out of the park.

Duke has landed five commitments in the past four days, which has skyrocketed their recruiting class from the sub-50 range of the 247 composite all the way up to 31st. The latest commitment came on Tuesday when 3-star Durham safety Lance Henderson, one of Diaz's top priorities in this class, announced his commitment to Duke coming off his official visit this past weekend.

Duke may not be done, either.

Coinciding with Henderson's commitment, experts across the aisle of 247 and Rivals/On3 began logging expert predictions for Duke to land its second RB of the 2027 class. Both Chad Simmons and Connor O'Neill from Rivals and 247 experts John Watson and Benjamin Wolk all logged predictions for 3-star RB Javarris Warner, a former Cincinnati commit, to pick Duke.

Duke is trending heavily with 3-star RB Javarris Warner

Warner is a consensus 3-star recruit and ranked as the No. 78 RB in his class out of LaGrange, Georgia. Despite his ranking, there are some heavy hitters in hot pursuit of the Georgia native.

Warner took an official visit to Duke this past weekend and also has visits lined up to see South Carolina, LSU, Cincinnati, and Penn State in the coming weeks. Diaz and his staff are working to get this done and keep him away from all those schools.

Warner committed to Cincinnati back in October, but he backed off that pledge to the Bearcats in April, reopening his recruitment amid a flurry of new offers. Now, it appears that Duke has the inside track in his recruitment as we near the finish line.

Warner would be the second RB commitment of Duke's 2027 class. 3-star Mississippi native Mikel Stephen committed to the Blue Devils back in April. They would be a talented duo to add to an already talented crop of running backs in Durham, led by rising sophomore star Nate Sheppard, who had a breakout year as a freshman and is set to be the featured player in a Darian Mensah-less Duke offense in 2026.

Diaz and Duke are rolling on the recruiting trail right now, and it doesn't appear that there's any sign of the momentum slowing down.