Duke bests NC State for top DB target as Manny Diaz keeps recruiting momentum alive

It has been a heck of a few days on the recruiting trail for Manny Diaz and Duke.

Coming into the weekend, the Blue Devils held just seven total commitments for their 2027 class and ranked sub-50th in the composite. In the span of four days, Duke has landed five commitments and surged all the way up to No. 31 in the 247 composite, and could continue to rise.

You want to make the most of your official visit weekends. Diaz and his staff have most certainly done that.

The latest recruiting win might be the biggest of the cycle thus far. 3-star safety Lance Henderson from Durham committed to Duke on Tuesday, choosing the Blue Devils over NC State.

Durham (N.C.) Southern safety Lance Henderson is a huge pickup for #Duke, which keeps the No. 1 safety on its board home.



Story: https://t.co/TUv7pdKxt6 pic.twitter.com/bjtm3NWEqS — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) June 2, 2026

Keeping Lance Henderson home was a major priority for Manny Diaz and Duke

Duke had seemingly been playing catch-up in the recruitment of Henderson against rival NC State. The Wolfpack even had an expert prediction on their side after Henderson took a non-official visit to Raleigh back in March.

He took an official visit to NC State at the beginning of May, but Duke got him back on campus this past weekend, and Diaz and his staff sealed the deal with the Durham native. It felt like Duke had a great chance to get him on board if they got him to return to campus.

Henderson was a major priority for the Blue Devils in this cycle, and this is a huge win on the trail when it felt like momentum had been trending away from Duke in recent months here.

Henderson is a consensus 3-star recruit and ranked as the No. 608 overall player in the 2027 class, per the 247 composite. He's the No. 20 player in the state of North Carolina.

Henderson is a two-way player at his high school, but projects as a defensive back in college. He racked up over 1200 yards from scrimmage on offense as a junior, while racking up 88 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Duke and NC State always appeared to be the top two teams, but James Franklin and Virginia Tech had picked up some recent momentum and were working to bring him to campus for a visit. That won't happen now.

Henderson also held Power Four offers from the likes of Indiana, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, and Rutgers.