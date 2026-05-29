Duke beats out powerhouses to land 4-star TE in critical recruiting win for Manny Diaz

Like many programs, the official visit season got started in earnest this weekend for Manny Diaz and Duke. With the busiest weekend of the summer on tap for the Blue Devils in terms of official visits, Diaz and company made a major splash right away.

4-star TE Parker Newman, one of the top targets on Duke's board, announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Friday shortly after arriving on his official visit to Durham:

It's a major recruiting win for Duke with Newman choosing the Blue Devils over the likes of Penn State and Tennessee.

Duke lands 4-star TE Parker Newman in massive recruiting win for Manny Diaz

Newman was originally scheduled to travel to Happy Valley for an official visit to Penn State next week, but it's safe to say that visit won't happen now. Diaz hoped to lock him down this weekend, and it turns out there was little anxiety about it, with Duke closing out his recruitment at the beginning of his visit. It was critical for Diaz to get Newman on board before that trip to see the Nittany Lions, and he got it done.

Newman, a native of Sevierville, Tennessee, is rated as a consensus 4-star prospect and the No. 383 overall player in the 247 composite. While Penn State and Tennessee appeared to be Duke's biggest competition in his recruitment, Newman also held reported offers from Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech, among numerous others.

Newman is the eighth commitment for Diaz's 2027 recruiting class and is unlikely to be the last of the weekend. We identified Newman as one of the three most likely commitments for Duke to land this weekend, and that came to fruition. There are expected to be a few others.

Newman is the highest-ranked commitment for Duke in the 2027 class so far. His pledge has allowed the Blue Devils to surge from No. 53 in the composite rankings up to No. 40. A few more commitments this weekend could send the class soaring up toward the Top 25.