Manny Diaz stays hot on the recruiting trail with 2 more priority targets committing

It has been a fruitful weekend for Manny Diaz and his Duke staff.

The Blue Devils started the weekend sub-50th in the composite recruiting rankings, but a wave of commitments in the last couple of days has allowed Duke to surge all the way up to No. 31, and they don't appear to be done climbing.

Duke landed a commitment from 4-star TE Parker Newman on Friday to kick the weekend off. On Saturday, the Blue Devils added 3-star offensive tackle Tyler Graham in a major recruiting win over Wisconsin.

On Sunday, Diaz and company added two more priority targets.

First, 3-star safety DJ Waluyn chose Duke over offers from SEC programs like Arkansas, Kentucky, and Vaderbilt:

Next, Duke added a second TE this weekend with 3-star Luke Karby, whom the Blue Devils recently picked up an expert prediction for. Duke beat out Oregon State to land the California native:

BREAKING: Mission Viejo (Calif.) TE Luke Karby committed to Duke and went in-depth on why he chose the Blue Devils



"Duke is the best place where I can develop as a person and a player."



Intel: https://t.co/m8NywKVhmG pic.twitter.com/mfl3cP4zZ6 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 31, 2026

Duke lands commitments from DJ Waluyn and Luke Karby as Manny Diaz's big weekend continues

Waluyn is a recruit who has flown under the radar during the recruitment process so far despite playing for Alabama high school powerhouse Hoover. He's ranked as just the 114th best safety in the country. He was highly productive as a junior, too, registering 91 tackles. Despite his lower ranking, Waluyn holds offers from multiple SEC schools along with Wake Forest.

Duke is the only listed Power Four offer for Karby, but it's easy to see the vision for him if he can grow into his body. At just 215 pounds, he'll need to bulk up significantly before he's ready to play TE in the ACC. Karby was originally set to visit Oregon State next week, but his commitment to the Blue Devils should cause those plans to be cancelled.

It has been a productive weekend for Duke, as many expected. They also may not be done.

There are a couple of other commitments that could pop in the coming days. The Blue Devils have made a major push for their 2027 class this weekend. They have more highly-regarded prospects on tap for official visits this summer, but this weekend was the busiest. It will also likely be the most productive.

It's been a heck of a recruiting weekend in Durham, and any other pledges that could come at this point from this group of visitors would be icing on a fully-baked cake. Diaz and his staff deserve a ton of credit for the work they've put in during this recruiting surge.