Major news from Duke star WR may give Blue Devils best QB/WR duo in ACC next season

The Duke football program hasn't suffered a huge hit so far in terms of Transfer Portal intentions from its star players, but a few depth guys around the team have announced their objective to enter the portal. Manny Diaz and his staff recently received massive news that quarterback Darian Mensah would return to Duke for the 2026 season, which became unclear after it was reported that the redshirt sophomore was considering declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Mensah was three years removed from high school with the redshirt year, which made him eligible for the draft.

Now, the Blue Devils have received more huge news, as star wide receiver Cooper Barkate will return to Durham in 2026 for his final season of eligibility. Barkate transferred to Duke from Harvard before the 2025 campaign and was Mensah's main target throughout the entire year. With both now announcing their decisions to return to school, they might be the best QB/WR duo in the ACC entering the 2026 season.

Duke football star wide receiver Cooper Barkate announces return to Durham for final season of eligibility

After spending three years at Harvard, Barkate headed to Durham to join a talented receiver class for the Blue Devils in 2025. However, it didn't take long for the Newport Beach, CA native to emerge as Mensah's WR1.

Duke wide receiver Cooper Barkate has re-signed and will return to Durham in 2026, his rep @JLSports3 tells @On3sports.



Posted 68 catches for 1,069 yards and 6 TDs in 2025. https://t.co/r0FnjcamHs pic.twitter.com/Dk7plyw6qs — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 23, 2025

Barkate finished his first campaign with the Blue Devils tallying 68 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging 15.7 yards per catch.

The senior led the team in receptions and receiving yards while tying the team lead in receiving touchdowns. Barkate became the first Duke receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Jamison Crowder in 2014.

Barkate finished second in the ACC in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, fourth in average receiving yards per game (82.2), and seventh in receptions per game (5.2).

Mensah will enter the season as potentially the best signal caller in the ACC in 2026, and Barkate will be in line for another huge year with the connection the two already have. If the Blue Devils can lock in star freshman running back Nate Sheppard for 2026, the Blue Devils' offense will emerge as one of the most dangerous in the ACC.