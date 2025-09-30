Duke football's new transfer wide receiver is on pace to etch his name in the program's history books

The Duke football program is riding a high wave of momentum coming off its second straight victory, a 38-3 demolition at Syracuse. Now, the Blue Devils will look to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play as they gear up to take on California on the road this weekend. Amid a new offensive ignition for the program, wide receiver Cooper Barkate has been on a tear and now has a legitimate chance to etch his name in Duke football's history books. He's established himself as the Blue Devils' most dangerous receiving threat thus far, and could become the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014.

Cooper Barkate is on pace to become Duke football's first 1,000-yard receiver in over a decade

The senior came over to Durham from Harvard via the Transfer Portal this past offseason, after a stellar career with the Crimson. In three seasons, Barkate totaled 113 receptions for 1,742 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The 2024 All-Ivy League First Team selection has brought that talent over to Durham and is now on pace to be the program's first 1,000-yard receiver since Jamison Crowder accomplished the feat in 2014.

Through five games, Barkate has tallied 21 catches for 409 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 19.5 yards per reception. The Newport Beach, CA native currently leads the entire ACC in receiving yards and ranks third in touchdowns.

With seven games left on the docket for the Blue Devils, eclipsing 1,000 yards is very much in the cards for the new Duke receiver. Through the first five games of the season, Barkate has averaged 81.8 receiving yards per game. To achieve 1,000 receiving yards on the season, Barkate will need to average 84.4 yards per game for the remainder of the 2025 campaign. As he continues to emerge as one of the top receiving threats the conference has to offer, it's certainly not out of the question to think he can do it.

The Blue Devils had a 1,000-yard hopeful last season in star receiver Jordan Moore, but struggles late in the season kept the senior from ultimately accomplishing the feat. With seven games to go, Barkate is on pace to make Duke football history.