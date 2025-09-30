Duke football may have the best offensive trio in the entire ACC

The Duke football program has found its footing offensively, winning back-to-back games to move to 3-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. After offensive inconsistencies plagued the Blue Devils through the first three weeks of the season, they found what worked and have outscored their last two opponents 83-36. Duke has also scored at least seven points in its previous eight quarters, after not scoring at least seven in any quarter through its first three games. With this ignited offense come standout performers, and the trio of quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and running back Nate Sheppard could be emerging as the best offensive trio the ACC has to offer. All three of these guys are in their first season with the program, and they've wasted no time becoming stars in Durham.

Mensah has been quietly turning into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. After his outing against Syracuse in Duke's most recent 38-3 victory, the redshirt sophomore now leads the ACC in passing yards (1,573) and passing touchdowns (13) while simultaneously limiting turnovers. Giving the football away was an issue for the Blue Devils across the first three weeks, but Mensah has now gone through his last two games turnover-free.

Barkate came over to Duke from Harvard via the Transfer Portal this past offseason and is beginning to establish himself as the Blue Devils' most dangerous receiving threat. The Newport Beach, CA native has tallied 21 catches for 409 yards on the season to lead the entire conference in receiving yards while ranking third in the conference in receiving touchdowns with three. He's also averaging 19.5 yards per reception.

Sheppard, the three-star freshman, has come out of nowhere to completely take over the Blue Devils' backfield. He's now led the team in carries over the last two games and is turning into Manny Diaz's workhorse. The 5'10" back now has 44 carries on the season for 356 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, ranking sixth in the conference in rushing yards and second in yards per attempt (8.1).

The offense is rolling, and Duke now looks to improve to 3-0 in conference play, facing California on the road next.