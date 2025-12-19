Duke fans will be jumping for joy at the latest Darian Mensah news

Duke football fans have gone through a much more stressful week than what could have been originally anticipated, as it was reported that Blue Devil quarterback Darian Mensah was considering declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft as opposed to returning to Durham for a second season. Mensah was a redshirt sophomore in 2025, allowing him to enter the draft if he chose, as he was three years removed from high school. It was reported that the decision would not take long to be made, and just a few days after the original report, Mensah put the Blue Devil faithful at ease, as it was announced he'd return to school.

The former Tulane Green Wave signed a monster two-year deal with the Blue Devils last offseason that was reported to be worth around $7.5 million. Rated as one of the top QBs in the Transfer Portal, it was a home run signing for the Duke program, and Mensah delivered in year one. Mensah was never considering entering the portal through this decision, strictly debating between the NFL Draft and a return to Duke.

Leading Duke to an 8-5 overall record and its first ACC Championship since 1989, Mensah was arguably the top QB in the entire ACC. The 6'3", 205-pound signal caller led the ACC in passing yards (3,646), average passing yards per game (280.5), and passing touchdowns (30) while finishing fourth in completion percentage (67.9).

Mensah was ranked as the No. 5 QB in the 2026 NFL Draft according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

This is major news for Duke football, as with so many of the QBs near the top of the 2026 draft board looming decisions between a return to college or heading to the NFL, Mensah had the potential to rise up draft boards significantly if certain quarterbacks elected to return to school. Nonetheless, the Duke program brings back Mensah, who has a great chance of entering the 2026 season as the top signal caller in the ACC and one of the top QBs in the entire country.