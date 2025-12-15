Breaking news on QB Darian Mensah could shatter Duke fans' hearts

The Duke football program secured a gem in last year's Transfer Portal cycle, as the Blue Devils landed redshirt sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah from Tulane. The deal Mensah signed with Duke was reported to be for two years and about $7.5 million, one of the biggest NIL contracts in the history of college football. After Mensah completed his lone season in Durham in 2025, it's safe to say head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the program made the right call.

Mensah led the Blue Devils to an 8-5 overall record and their first ACC Championship victory since 1989. The San Luis Obispo, CA native led the ACC in passing yards (3,646), average passing yards per game (280.5), and passing touchdowns (30) while finishing fourth in completion percentage (67.9). Duke fans were thrilled, as they had their signature QB for the following season, but recent breaking news has suddenly put all that excitement on hold.

Duke football QB Darian Mensah reportedly considering 2026 NFL Draft, decision to be made soon

According to CBS Sports national college football reporter John Talty, Mensah has received very positive feedback from NFL scouts and is considering declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. According to Talty, Mensah will not entertain the transfer portal.

"Duke quarterback Darian Mensah is considering entering the NFL Draft, sources told CBS Sports," Talty said.

"Mensah has gotten very good NFL feedback and projects as an early round draft pick. While other schools have inquired, Mensah is only considering the NFL or a return to Duke."

Talty reported that a decision by Mensah is expected to be made by midweek.

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah is considering entering the NFL Draft, sources told CBS Sports.



Mensah has gotten very good NFL feedback and projects as an early round draft pick. While other schools have inquired, Mensah is only considering the NFL or a return to Duke. pic.twitter.com/72wRmoEjuK — John Talty (@JTalty) December 15, 2025

Wow. This is not what Duke fans want to hear. Despite finishing his sophomore season in 2025, Mensah's redshirt season allows him to meet the NFL's requirement for draft prospects to be three years removed from high school.

The 6'3", 205-pound signal caller showed flashes of elite arm talent and deep ball accuracy through his first season with the Blue Devils. Especially at just 20 years old, he's now become a very intriguing prospect for NFL franchises. There hasn't been a ton of buzz towards Mensah being taken in the first round, but his stock could rise if he ultimately decides to declare for the 2026 draft.