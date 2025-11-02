Duke football receiver inching closer to making major history for the program

The Duke football program picked up a huge 46-45 victory on the road over Clemson on November 1st, and wide receiver Cooper Barkate was a huge part of the team's success, as he has been all season. As we enter the closing stretch of the regular season, Barkate is continuing to inch closer to becoming the first Duke Blue Devil to go for 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Jamison Crowder in 2014. The Blue Devils are now 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play, keeping themselves in position to bring the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989. As quarterback Darian Mensah and Barkate's connection keeps giving defenses nightmares, the former Harvard Crimson has a real shot to make program history

Duke football receiver Cooper Barkate gaining ground on eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards

Barkate would become the first Blue Devil to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Jamison Crowder in 2014. Against the Tigers, the senior caught six passes for 127 receiving yards and a touchdown. For the 2025 season, Barkate has now tallied 45 receptions for 774 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

The Newport Beach, CA native is averaging about 97 receiving yards a game. Through the Blue Devils' final four games of the regular season, Barkate would need to average just 56.5 receiving yards per game to surpass the 1,000-yard mark. He has yet to have a single game this season with under 65 receiving yards.

Although, Duke's three remaining ACC opponents could potentially cause issues for Barkate's goal. The Blue Devils will face Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Virginia, all ranked in the top ten in the ACC in passing defense. However, with how consistent Barkate has been through the entirety of the season, it certainly feels more likely than not that he'll hit his number.

Barkate now leads all ACC receivers in receiving yards on the season, along with leading in average yards per game and ranking second in receiving touchdowns. The senior is putting together a historic season for Duke football, and he has a shot to etch his name in the record books.