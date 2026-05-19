Jon Scheyer just turned up the heat in the recruitment of the nation's top point guard

There's rarely time to rest for college basketball coaches.

Shortly after Jon Scheyer finalized the 2026 recruiting class and effectively finished off the roster for 2026-27, it was immediately time to turn his attention to the 2027 high school class.

Unsurprisingly, since Duke has signed three consecutive No. 1 classes under Scheyer, the Blue Devils are in contention for some of the top prospects in the country.

While the early talk for Duke in the 2027 class has been around CJ Rosser and Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of former Duke star Kon Knueppel, a recent trip to Memphis for the Nike EYBL circuit saw Scheyer and the Blue Devils zeroing in on another top prospect.

Scheyer, alongside former Duke star Paolo Banchero, was paying close attention to 5-star guard Beckham Black, the younger brother of former Arkansas star Anthony Black, who is a teammate of Banchero with the Orlando Magic.

And on Monday, Black reported that Duke had officially extended a scholarship offer to him:

Blessed to receive a offer from Duke University pic.twitter.com/BaQC0gibD8 — Beckham Black (@beckhamblack0) May 19, 2026

Duke offers 5-star PG Beckham Black after standout performance at EYBL

The 6-foot-3 point guard out of Orlando is one of the highest-regarded players in the 2027 class. He's currently ranked as the No. 1 PG and the No. 5 overall player in the 247 composite.

Black is a continuation of a new recruiting strategy for Scheyer in prioritizing elite guards. After going a few seasons without high-end guard play, Duke might have the top backcourt in college basketball next season after landing John Blackwell in the Transfer Portal and signing 5-star guard Deron Ripey Jr.

Black's recruitment will be challenging, however.

Conventional wisdom would tell you that Arkansas, the team his older brother played for, would be the obvious favorite. Add in the fact that now the Hogs are coached by John Calipari, who has a stronger track record of turning young guards into NBA players than any coach in college basketball, and Arkansas has a strong initial pitch to make the 5-star.

But Scheyer is one of the nation's top recruiters. When he narrows his focus and pours resources into recruiting someone, he rarely misses out.

And it's clear after the EYBL and the offer that Black has become a top priority for Scheyer and Duke in the 2027 class. While his recruitment will be hotly contested, it's hard to bet against the Blue Devils with how dominant they've been on the trail.