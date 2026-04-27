2 potential Duke targets in 2027 and 2028 classes shine at EYBL first session

Duke's roster for the upcoming season is nearly set, with a strong mix of returners, transfer additions, and incoming freshmen giving Jon Scheyer plenty to work with heading into next year. The Blue Devils have had a productive offseason so far, returning four players who played key minutes last season, while adding one of the best options in the Transfer Portal in John Blackwell. While the roster is nearing completion, Scheyer might not be done adding to it quite yet.

With the 2026 recruiting cycle nearing its end, Duke's attention will likely shift to further down the road. That already appears to be the case, with two of its potential future targets putting on a show at the EYBL first session. One name in particular should be familiar to Blue Devils fans, as he looks to continue a growing family-ties tradition in Durham.

Colton Hiller and Kager Knueppel impress at EYBL first session with Duke involved early

Colton Hiller (2028) and Kager Knueppel (2027) went back and forth against each other during EYBL play in Atlanta this past weekend, proving themselves against some of the top competition in the upcoming classes. In their matchup, Hiller finished with 20 points and four rebounds, while Knueppel posted 17 points, five rebounds, and three blocks, helping lead his team to the win over Hiller and the PSA Cardinals.

Colton Hiller & Kager Knueppel trading buckets at EYBL session 1! @NikeEYB

🎥: @EliteMixtapesYT pic.twitter.com/aqwSS1LScG — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) April 25, 2026

Hiller is a 5-star prospect from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, currently ranked No. 3 nationally in the 2028 class. Even though his recruitment is still early, with him being two years away from graduating, Hiller has listed Duke among the programs he is interested in. With the Blue Devils appearing on that list, he will remain a name to keep an eye on as his recruitment develops.

Knueppel is a 4-star prospect on 247Sports' composite rankings, coming in at No. 82 nationally in the class of 2027. Being the younger brother of former beloved Blue Devil Kon Knueppel, he will likely continue to be linked to Duke. To add to that, Jason Evans confirmed this weekend that Duke has been in contact with him, though an official offer has not yet been extended.

Both Hiller and Knueppel are intriguing names to watch in their own right as the future recruiting cycles start to gain more attention. After quickly assembling what projects to be one of the best teams in the nation again next year, expect Scheyer to start turning up the heat in battles for future recruits. The man seemingly never sleeps, and when he does, he's probably dreaming about building championship-level rosters.