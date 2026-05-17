Jon Scheyer could throw an unexpected curveball into the recruitment of 5-star 2027 guard

Jon Scheyer was back on the recruiting trail Saturday during the second session of EYBL play in Memphis, making his rounds to get his eyes on some of the top talent in the upcoming classes. During one of his stops, Scheyer had his eyes on a game featuring 5-star point guard Beckham Black with a familiar face helping him scout.

Duke watched the #1 ranked point guard in HS, 5⭐ Beckham Black, GO OFF 🚨😈



🔥 28 PTS

🔥 8 AST

🔥 3 REB

🔥 2 STL@beckhamblack0 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/Pz9iSWJvUs — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) May 16, 2026

While Duke has not been heavily involved in Black's recruitment to this point, that can change quickly. And with former Blue Devil standout Paolo Banchero being there to watch with Scheyer, it could be a sign that Duke might enter the race for Black. Banchero adds another layer to his recruitment that can't be ignored, and could give Scheyer and company an advantage.

Paolo Banchero's connection to Orlando Magic teammate adds intrigue to Beckham Black recruitment

Black is the brother of NBA guard Anthony Black, who currently plays on the Orlando Magic with Banchero. If Scheyer decides to pursue Black more aggressively, Banchero's connection to his older brother could be a key factor in his recruitment. Of course, Duke doesn't always need an advantage like that to recruit top-level talent, but they will gladly take it when presented.

Banchero could provide Black with a different perspective on what it's like to play at Duke and what the program offers. It's one thing to hear that kind of message from coaches or current players, but it's another to hear it from guys who are already established in the league. That type of connection could end up being significant in how his recruitment develops.

While his brother has already carved out a path for himself at the next level, Black is already trending to join him when his time comes. Black is currently ranked No. 3 on 247Sports' recruiting rankings in the 2027 class and will be one of the biggest gets for the cycle. Playing at Southeastern Prep, there could be another piece to his recruitment that could play in the Blue Devils' favor.

Southeastern Prep is conveniently where 5-star CJ Rosser plays as well, another potential target for the Blue Devils in the 2027 class. If Scheyer decides to pursue both heavily, there's at least a pathway to pitch the idea of them coming in together as a package, which would give the Blue Devils a chance to land two of the top prospects in the cycle.

Of course, Scheyer wasn't only there to watch Black. With some of the top talent in the country on display, he was spotted taking in Colton Hiller and his team during the day as well. And after recently receiving an official offer from Duke, Kager Knueppel is another name Scheyer likely had eyes on in Memphis.

The 2027 class is still a ways out, but things are expected to start heating up over the next couple of months.