Updated rankings send Duke's 2026 recruiting class back to its rightful place

On Monday, Rivals updated their 2026 basketball recruiting rankings, and it changed the 247 composite formula, which factors in the rankings from 247, Rivals, and ESPN.

Duke recently lost its stranglehold on the No. 1 class after John Calipari and Arkansas landed a commitment from 5-star Miikka Muurinen, but Jon Scheyer and Duke now find themselves right back on top.

On the strength of the commitment of French forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and the updated Rivals rankings, Duke has leapfrogged Arkansas to take back the No. 1 overall class in the composite rankings. If it holds, it'll be the third consecutive year that Scheyer has landed the No. 1 high school class for the Blue Devils.

Duke is back at No. 1 in the 2026 basketball recruiting rankings

Duke's five-man recruiting class includes three composite 5-stars and another player in Boumtje Boumtje, who would be a 5-star if he hadn't reclassified into the 2026 class from 2027. Boumtje Boumtje is still just 16-years-old and will play his entire freshman season as a 17-year-old.

PF Cameron Williams is the top-ranked signee for the Blue Devils at No. 4 overall in the composite rankings. He's expected to slide in and take the starting spot in Duke's frontcourt vacated by Cameron Boozer's early entry into the NBA Draft. He won't likely replicate Boozer's freshman season, but Williams has tremendous upside and should be an immediate difference maker for Scheyer's team.

PG Deron Rippey Jr. is No. 11 overall in the composite. With Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer both returning, playing time won't be easy to come by for the 5-star freshman, but Rippey is talented enough to force his way onto the court regardless.

Duke's forgotten about 5-star is No. 17 overall Bryson Howard, a 6-foot-4 guard/wing who is the son of former NBAer Josh Howard. Cracking the rotation won't be easy with as deep as Duke is, but Howard can really shoot the ball.

Boumtje Boumtje is the wildcard of the class. He might take some time to adjust to the college level, but by the time the calendar flips to 2027, he could be one of the better big men in the ACC.

Most expect Maxime Meyer to redshirt during his freshman season due to Duke's depth and his status as a project, but he's got some skill that could translate quickly.