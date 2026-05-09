Jon Scheyer's most important recruiting target could make or break Duke's 2027 class

Duke once again looks positioned to compete for a national championship heading into next season. The Blue Devils have assembled one of the most complete rosters in the country, balancing elite freshman talent with experienced veteran leaders in what should be one of the deepest teams in college basketball as Jon Scheyer seeks his fourth consecutive Elite Eight appearance.

A major reason the Blue Devils have been able to maintain such a high level of consistency in the Scheyer era has been the roster construction. Duke's ability to retain key pieces year after year has arguably not been matched anywhere else in college basketball, and now Scheyer is beginning to attack the portal more aggressively as well.

That approach paid off in a big way this offseason with Duke landing one of the biggest names in the portal in John Blackwell. Even with the Blue Devils looking primed to be back in contention heading into next season, Scheyer and his staff seemingly never sleep, always keeping close watch on upcoming recruiting classes. And in the 2027 class, one prospect in particular stands out as a must-get for Duke.

CJ Rosser emerging as top priority in 2027 recruiting cycle

CJ Rosser is already shaping up to be one of the most highly regarded prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. A 6-foot-10 power forward originally from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, who later transferred to Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Rosser brings a modern blend of size and athleticism at the four spot.

Currently rated as a 5-star recruit and sitting at No. 1 overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings in 2027, Rosser has firmly established himself as one of the elite prospects of the cycle. He's a long, wiry forward who can beat defenders off the dribble, play above the rim, and stretch the floor with his outside shooting. That versatility makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the country in his class.

With Rosser being from North Carolina, that in-state connection could work in Duke's favor as things move forward. Playing closer to home and in front of family can be an intriguing selling point, and is an angle that Scheyer can lean on as his recruitment develops. Even though the Blue Devils have yet to extend an official offer, Rosser did take an unofficial visit to Durham in February of 2025 and is likely a top target for next year's class.

For now, Rosser remains one of the biggest names for Duke fans to keep an eye on in the 2027 class. Another situation that is worth monitoring is Kager Knueppel's recruitment after recently receiving an official offer to become a Blue Devil. It's still early in the process for the 2027 class, but expect things to heat up quickly as the cycle continues to develop.