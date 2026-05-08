ESPN analyst has a scary observation about Jon Scheyer's 2026-27 Duke team

Calling it a dream offseason for Jon Scheyer and Duke when they lost a generational college talent in Cameron Boozer and another projected first-round pick in Isaiah Evans, seems counterintuitive, but it really is true.

Scheyer really couldn't have done a better job of constructing this roster, perfectly blending his typical high-level high school recruiting with roster retention and a couple of major Transfer Portal additions.

Duke signed the No. 1 high school class for the third year in a row, highlighted by a trio of 5-stars in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. It also added a would-be 5-star in international big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who reclassified to come to Durham a year early and may have the highest upside on the team.

In terms of roster retention, Duke retained two NBA prospects in Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba, along with bringing back both Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster in the backcourt when it seemed like that would be an either/or proposition.

And then in the portal, Scheyer landed the big fish in Wisconsin guard John Blackwell to go along with an underrated pickup in Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski, who will bring some leadership and toughness to the locker room.

But it's the addition of Blackwell that made the biggest headlines, and it's that addition that has ESPN's Jeff Borzello speaking in terms that should terrify the rest of college basketball.

Jeff Borzello believes Duke may have the deepest perimeter group in college basketball

Scheyerh has built Duke inside out in recent seasons. With Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer, along with quality centers in Khaman Maluach and Ngongba. Duke has been a frontcourt focused team. That will change in 2026-27.

And that's not because Duke won't have quality in the frontcourt. The Blue Devils are deep and talented with Ngongba, Scharnowski, and freshmen in Williams and Boumtje Boumtje. But this might be the most talented backcourt Duke has had in a long while, and guard play is typically what can carry you in March.

"[Blackwell] completes arguably the deepest perimeter group in the country," Borzello wrote about the addition of the Wisconsin guard.

With Blackwell alongside returning contributors in Foster and Boozer, Duke has an abundance of experience and talent in the backcourt. And that's before you even mention Rippey, a 5-star incoming freshman guard who may have the highest ceiling of the quartet.

It has been a while since Duke could hang its hat on this type of guard play. With the frontcourt talent remaining robust, the roster Scheyer has put together looks downright scary.