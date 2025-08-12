Duke Blue Devils fill up top 30 in latest 2026 NBA Draft Big Board

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his preseason top 50 prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft, and the top 30 is littered with Duke basketball players. All six Blue Devils featured on the list were inside the top 30, showing the elite young talent Jon Scheyer had brought into his program for the 2025-26 season.

Five-star incoming freshman Cameron Boozer kicks off the list for Duke, as Boozer is entering college basketball as one of the most decorated high school recruits ever. The Columbus High School (FL) product was a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA. Boozer became the first recruit since LeBron James to win Mr. Basketball USA twice. Some mock drafts have Boozer as the first name off the board for the 2026 Draft, and he comes into Durham as the biggest sure thing on the roster.

One more incoming Duke rookie made it inside the top ten, as Dame Sarr was slotted at the 10 spot. A late addition to the 2025 recruiting class after it became known Cedric Coward would remain in the 2025 NBA Draft, Sarr brings outside shooting, defensive length, and professional experience to the Blue Devils after spending the last year with FC Barcelona. The Italian guard played in 15 Euro League games and another 12 in Liga ACB, averaging 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds on 53.7% shooting from the field and 44.8% shooting from three-point range. As of now, Sarr is likely the front-runner to be the starting three for the Blue Devils.

Cayden Boozer, twin brother of Cameron, made a surprising jump all the way to the No. 12 spot on the list after coming into Durham as a four-star prospect. Nonetheless, Boozer will play a significant role off the bench as the backup point guard to Caleb Foster. Boozer displayed elite vision in high school as a true point guard and can find teammates for open looks at any spot on the floor. He could very well grow into one of the top freshman point guards in the nation as the season progresses.

Two more Duke wings made it inside the top 30 in Nik Khamenia at No. 22 and Isaiah Evans at No. 28. Khamenia is coming off winning a gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he was a significant contributor to the team's success. As a 6'8 wing with the ability to knock down the three, Khamenia also put on display his ability to run the offense in transition and find open teammates. With his defensive instincts and length, he'll fit right into Scheyer's mold.

As for Evans, he's coming into his sophomore season with the Blue Devils as one of the top breakout candidates around college hoops. In strictly a 3-and-D role last season, Evans established himself as one of the best three-point shooters in the nation, knocking down 41.6% of his attempts on 4.1 a night. 80% of Evans' shot attempts and 78% of his makes as a freshman came from three, so growing defensively on the perimeter at 6'6 could certainly boost the former five-star recruit into lottery status.

Rounding it out for Duke is rising sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II, who came in at No. 30. Ngongba struggled to find the floor as a freshman as he dealt with injuries, but showed his potential as an elite rim protector towards the end of the season when he was healthy. He didn't do much on the offensive side of the ball, but he was able to run the floor with the guards in transition at 6'11 and was a dominant force in the paint down low.

With Scheyer bringing in the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, it looks like these rookies are already garnering NBA attention.