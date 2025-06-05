Cedric Coward making push into lottery status after electing to remain in 2025 NBA Draft

Cedric Coward was a transfer addition that the Duke basketball program was really excited about landing. The No. 14 overall transfer and No. 5 transfer shooting guard per the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings, Coward was a rising super senior who displayed elite shooting ability, physicality, and an uncanny shot-blocking skill for a guard.

However, Coward became one of the most popular Blue Devils to never play a minute for Duke, as the former Washington State guard ultimately decided to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft and not return to college basketball for the 2025-26 season.

When Coward ultimately committed to Duke over Alabama, there was hope he'd return as he wasn't seen as a surefire first round guy. However, through elite combine performances, his stock steadily went up, and now it's as high as ever following his official decision to remain in the draft. Some even have the Division III product in the lottery.

In FOX Sports' most recent mock draft, John Fanta has Coward all the way up to pick No. 10 to the Houston Rockets. That would make four Blue Devils projected to be selected in the top ten picks. Well, depending on whether you want to count Coward as a Blue Devil or not.

Some NBA teams were reported to not love the buzz around Coward due to the small sample size of elite play, as Coward only played six games for Washington State last season due to injury. But his veteran presence and skill set to help a team win now seem to be becoming more attractive to NBA front offices.

Although it's disappointing for the Duke staff and its fans that Coward won't be wearing a Blue Devil jersey next season, his story is still incredible.

Coward began his college career at the Division III program Willamette University. He then spent two seasons at Eastern Washington before spending the 2024-25 campaign with Washington State. Beyond going from Division III to Duke, which is an unheard-of feat in and of itself, Coward can do the unthinkable by going from Division III to a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

Coward's rise to stardom has been rapid, and there's a chance he hears his name called way earlier than most originally anticipated on draft night.