Latest Dame Sarr social media move further proves Duke is the favorite to land the star shooting guard

The Duke basketball program is gearing up for three different college commitment announcements, and the latest move from one of those recruits further proves that the Blue Devils are the frontrunners for this Italian shooting guard.

Dame Sarr, the #17 overall 2025 prospect per On3, has deleted the photos from his visit to Kansas from his Instagram account, which is likely a sign that the Jayhawks are no longer in consideration. Additionally, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer now follows Sarr on Instagram, which could be another sign that the Blue Devils are right on the cusp of landing the FC Barcelona guard.

The schools originally connected to Sarr were Duke, Kansas, Illinois, and Oregon.

The buzz between Sarr and the Blue Devils erupted recently after it seemed like a done deal that the Italian would commit to Kansas. Following his visit to Lawrence, 247Sports insider Travis Branham placed a crystal ball prediction for Bill Self to land Sarr. However, the prediction was pulled back, and it was reported that Duke was now the heavy leader for his services.

Scheyer likely became more aggressive in the pursuit of Sarr as it became more likely over time that Cedric Coward would remain in the 2025 NBA Draft, sparking the coaching staff to look for his replacement.

For FC Barcelona, Sarr averaged nine minutes per game through 15 Euro League games and another 12 in Liga ACB. In that action, the guard averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds on 53.7% shooting from the field and 44.8% shooting from three-point range. He'd be a huge scoring boost for the Blue Devils next season, and there's a great chance that he would start at the three right away.

Sarr was on campus for a visit to Duke yesterday, and now his commitment looms with all signs pointing he will be headed to Durham.

However, Sarr isn't the only high school prospect that the Blue Devils are awaiting the commitment of. Four-star 2025 recruit Braydon Hawthorne is set to announce his college decision tonight at 7:00 pm EST on the 247Sports YouTube Channel, and Duke is in the running. Beyond that, top-35 2026 prospect Sebastian Wilkins recently announced his final two schools in Duke and Maryland. Wilkins is set to commit later this month, but there's a chance that he could reclassify into 2025 and play college basketball this fall.