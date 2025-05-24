Duke basketball regains No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class after reclassification

The Duke basketball program has dealt with tons of roster turnover throughout the offseason, but the rotation is looking almost completely set after the commitments of Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins to Durham.

Sarr is On3's No. 17 overall 2025 prospect, and Wilkins was the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 7 power forward per the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2026. However, Wilkins will reclassify into 2025 and play college basketball this coming fall.

And now, after the commitments of Sarr and Wilkins, the Blue Devils have overtaken Houston for the top-ranked 2025 recruiting class once again.

Jon Scheyer boasts three 5-star recruits in Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr, and Nik Khamenia. The Blue Devils are also adding two 4-star prospects in Wilkins and Cayden Boozer, Cameron's twin brother.

After his reclassification into 2025, Wilkins is now ranked as the #35 overall recruit and #7 power forward in the 247Sports class of 2025 Composite Rankings.

The only major decision remaining in regards to Duke's 2025-26 rotation involves Cedric Coward and if he will elect to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft or play for Duke next season. All signs currently point to Coward remaining in the draft, so Duke fans should not expect the transfer shooting guard to be in Durham next season.

Even if the program loses Coward, the Blue Devils will still have the No. 1 ranked 2025 recruiting class.

Duke led the 2025 recruiting circuit for the majority of the past year, but dropped behind Houston and Arizona to fall to No. 3 after Shelton Henderson decommitted from Duke and followed former Blue Devil assistant and new Miami head coach Jai Lucas.

Even with an immense amount of talent coming into Durham next season, the Blue Devils will be an extremely difficult team to evaluate and rank due to the lack of veteran experience on the team.

Caleb Foster will be the only upperclassman in the starting five. The rest of the starters will likely be Isaiah Evans (sophomore), Dame Sarr (freshman), Cameron Boozer (freshman), and Patrick Ngongba II (sophomore).

On top of that, the Blue Devils lack players who have proven to be able to produce offensively for a championship-caliber team. Maliq Brown is the only other returner who played significant minutes last season, and although he has a legitimate chance to be the best defender in college basketball in 2025-26, he rarely looks for his own offense.

Next year's Duke team is built on potential and talent, but the lack of experience poses a lot of questions surrounding the program heading into year four under Jon Scheyer.