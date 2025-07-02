Incoming Duke basketball freshman Nik Khamenia was one of the biggest contributors in the USA U19 World Cup team's dominant 129-70 victory over Cameroon on July 1st. Khamenia finished the contest with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals on 38.5% shooting from the floor and three-of-seven (42.8%) shooting from three-point range.

The US secured the number one spot in Group D with the victory and will now prepare for the Round of 16.

Khamenia showed his prowess on both sides of the ball, dominating as a catch-and-shooter and leader in the offensive break. Even as a primary small forward, the Blue Devil commit brought the ball up offensively several times and showed his ability to find open shooters in transition. His crafty passing was one of the most impressive parts of his outing against Cameroon, along with his ability to make himself available on other parts of the court after giving the ball away.

The California native is coming into Duke regarded as one of the best shooters in his class, and he not only put his shooting prowess on display, but also his ability to be an efficient catch-and-shooter from multiple spots in the half court.

Khamenia led the team with his five steals and showed his capacity to guard several positions on the floor. At 6'8, Khamenia will primarily be a stretch three for the Blue Devils with his strength as an outside shooter, but could see some time at the four for Jon Scheyer if Scheyer elects to play smaller.

The starting three spot is wide open for grabs this upcoming season, although the two main candidates for the starting job look to be Khamenia and fellow incoming rookie Dame Sarr. Sarr is also a fantastic outside shooter who did so at the professional level as a part of FC Barcelona. Sarr, across 15 Euro League games and another 12 in Liga ACB, shot 53.7% shooting from the field and 44.8% from three-point range.

The five-star recruit is missing time with his new teammates playing in the U19 FIBA World Cup, but he's showing just how versatile of a prospect he is through his time with the national squad. With some starting spots for the Blue Devils next season still very much up in the air, these battles will likely go on until the fall just before the 2025-26 season gets underway.