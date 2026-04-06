Who’s leaving and who’s joining?: Duke basketball’s 2026 Transfer Portal tracker

Duke will see significant roster turnover again this offseason, if for no other reason than the NBA Draft.

But Jon Scheyer has hinted at more activity in the Transfer Portal this time around. Duke didn't lose anyone in the portal a year ago, and only added Rice transfer Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, who missed the majority of the season with an injury.

Duke has had back-to-back seasons end in heartbreaking fashion, with collapses down the stretch costing them a year ago in the Final Four against Houston and again in the Elite Eight this year against UConn.

The need for more veterans across the board is obvious. Will Scheyer be willing - and able - to land them?

The Transfer Portal opens on April 7th and runs through April 21st. Players must enter the portal during that two-week window, but commitments will happen long after the date of closing.

Duke basketball 2026-27 roster tracker

Who's Leaving Duke

Out of Eligibility:

F Maliq Brown

NBA Draft:

No entries yet, but Cameron Boozer, Patrick Ngongba, Isaiah Evans, and Dame Sarr are all possibilities. Once a player declares for the draft, they have until May 27th to potentially change their minds and return to school.

Boozer is as good as gone, while most expect Ngongba to also go pro with his injury history. Evans and Sarr are more wildcards, with Evans more likely to go as a projected late first-rounder.

Transfer Portal:

None yet.

Who's staying at Duke:

Who's joining Duke:

Transfer Portal:

Recruiting:

Duke has signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026:

(All rankings via 247 Composite)

PF Cameron Williams (6-11, 200) - 5-star, No. 2 overall

PG Deron Rippey Jr. (6-2, 175) - 5-star, No. 10 overall

SF Bryson Howard (6-4, 188) - 5-star, No. 4 overall

C Maxime Meyer (7-1, 215) - 4-star, No. 107 overall

Transfer Portal Targets: