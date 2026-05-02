Jon Scheyer lands luxury addition of veteran guard for Duke in Transfer Portal

Jon Scheyer gets who he wants.

Two days after landing 16-year-old big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, one of the best young big man prospects in the world, Duke landed a commitment from Loyola transfer guard Jacob Theodosiou, a rising senior with experience and veteran leadership that will be a big addition for practice, if nothing else.

Duke hosted Theodosiou on a visit on Wednesday, and he was immediately put on commit watch as a result. It felt like if Scheyer was able to get him on campus that a commitment would follow. That commitment came on Saturday:

NEWS: Loyola Maryland transfer guard Jacob Theodosiou has committed to Duke, he told @On3.



The 6-4 junior averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season.https://t.co/c2OUmTFEn0 pic.twitter.com/pnpia2Sqg6 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 2, 2026

Loyola guard Jacob Theodosiou commits to Duke

Theodosiou is not expected to compete for much of a role in a crowded Duke backcourt that features returners Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer, the top guard in the portal in Wisconsin's John Blackwell, and 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.

The Loyola transfer is expected to provide quality depth and be another practice body, not dissimilar to Cameron Sheffield. But Theodosiou has some game and could step up and play a role for Scheyer and the Blue Devils if needed.

He averaged over 13 points per game in back-to-back seasons for the Greyhounds. The Ontario native started 49 games for Loyola over those two seasons and will bring a steadying, veteran presence to the locker room.

He likely had opportunities that would have provided more playing time, but the allure of putting on that Duke uniform is powerful, especially for a kid who wasn't heavily recruited coming out of high school.

And with the potential for the five-in-five rule to pass sometime this summer, Theodosiou would potentially still have two years of eligibility left, meaning he could potentially scratch out a role as a fifth-year player, or re-enter the Transfer Portal after a year of excellent development in the background in Durham.

Theodosiou becomes the third commitment for Duke in the Transfer Portal, joining Wisconsin's Blackwell and Belmont's Drew Scharnowski.