Jon Scheyer lands Duke's missing championship piece with elite Transfer Portal guard

Jon Scheyer just reeled in the big fish that Duke fans have coveted throughout the entire Transfer Portal process.

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, who was on his visit to Duke on Monday, committed to the Blue Devils on Tuesday afternoon:

BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell has committed to Duke, Todd Ramasar and Alexis Liatsos of Life Sports Agency told @On3.



The 6-5 junior averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season, earning Third Team All-Big Ten honors.https://t.co/RIAeB5l9iR pic.twitter.com/ESUsG636V8 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 21, 2026

Blackwell averaged 19.1points per game and shot 38.9% from three as a junior for the Badgers this past season. He instantly became one of the most coveted players in the Transfer Portal when he chose to enter. His recruitment was quickly narrowed down to Duke and Illinois, though others such as UCLA, Louisville, Arizona, and Alabama were added to his list of suitors.

Coming off a UCLA visit, and with a Louisville visit pending, Scheyer got it done.

John Blackwell commits to Duke in a massive portal win for Jon Scheyer

Scheyer alluded to Duke being more aggressive in the portal this cycle than in recent seasons. The Blue Devils needed a scorer to help offset the production lost by Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, both of whom are expected to enter the NBA Draft.

Blackwell provides that. He also brings a bevy of experience to the Duke backcourt, which will be of even greater importance next March.

Blackwell becomes the second Transfer Portal addition for Duke in this cycle, joining Belmont's Drew Scharnowski. And Scheyer and company likely aren't done.

There are other targets that Duke will aggressively pursue, namely Santa Clara's Allen Graves and perhaps Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic. If Scheyer can land one of those two, then Duke will have a strong case to be the preseason No. 1 team in the country and the odds-on favorite to win the National Championship.

Blackwell is a monster addition for Duke that cannot be understated. Adding him to a backcourt that includes returnees Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster (we hope), along with 5-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., is a major upgrade for Duke in 2026-27.

Duke won't have a Cameron Boozer or Cooper Flagg on next year's team, but it has the chance to be deeper across the board.