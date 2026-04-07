The 1st Transfer Portal domino just dropped for Duke and it comes as no surprise

Things just never really clicked for Darren Harris with Duke.

The former 4-star recruit who was ranked as a Top 40 recruit coming out of Fairfax, VA in the 2024 class and just never lived up to the hype of his recruiting billing.

After flirting with the Transfer Portal a year ago, coming off a season where he saw limited playing time, Harris returned to Durham for his sophomore season with expectations of an increased role that never materialized.

Jon Scheyer gave him opportunities, and the sophomore certainly flashed at times, but he was ultimately too inconsistent to earn a clear role down the stretch of the season.

Now, Harris will enter the Transfer Portal and seek out a fresh start elsewhere:

NEWS: Duke guard Darren Harris is entering the @TransferPortal, his agency THE·TEAM told @On3.



The 6-5 sophomore is a former top-40 recruit.https://t.co/WMJBmwtakS pic.twitter.com/rZlpjZCdJ9 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 7, 2026

Darren Harris entering the Transfer Portal comes as no surprise for Duke

Any other Transfer Portal attrition might be a bit surprising, but Harris was often predicted to depart Durham this offseason.

His two years with the Blue Devils were disappointing for both him and Duke fans. He was billed as one of the top shooters in the 2024 class, but even that never really bore fruit in his two years of college basketball.

He shot just 22.7% from three as a freshman, and while that number went up to 33.3% as a sophomore, it wasn't good enough to justify an increased role with other parts of his game still showing significant holes.

Harris can be an impactful player somewhere, and he'll likely land in a situation better suited for his skill set.

For Duke, this opens up another roster spot that Scheyer can seek out to replace in the Transfer Portal with a player who can be a bit more impactful than Harris was in his two seasons. Ideally, finding someone with Harris' measurables and billed shooting ability, just one that is better in practice than in theory, would be ideal.