Jon Scheyer finds Duke's Maliq Brown replacement in versatile mid-major forward

Things have been quiet in the Transfer Portal for Jon Scheyer and Duke so far, but that ended on Sunday when Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski, who had been predicted to land with the Blue Devils on Saturday, made it official.

NEWS: Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski has committed to Duke, he announced on Instagram



He averaged 10.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 2.6 APG this past season for the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/ybXTYuemzw — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 19, 2026

Scharnowski averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and over two stocks per game during his sophomore season at Belmont. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Duke lands commitment from Belmont froward Drew Scharnowski

Replacing the defensive versatility of Maliq Brown won't be easy for Duke next season, but Scheyer has seemingly found the guy who will try to fill the role with Scharnowski.

While there's still an outside shot that Brown could return for a fifth year due to a proposed NCAA eligibility window update, Scheyer must prepare for a world in which Brown is gone.

Scharnowski won't be the total defensive disruptor that Brown was, and likely won't capture the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year Award, but he's a strong defender in his own right while providing considerably more offensive upside.

The Belmont transfer is a non-shooter, but that's no different than Brown. He's comfortable with the ball in his hands at the top of the key, however, and can initiate offense and find open teammates for easy looks.

He does almost all of his scoring at the rim. He attempted five three-pointers this past season, making one, and took 25 shots from the mid-range, where he shot just 32%. He scored at a 75% rate at the rim, though, and does a good job of finishing through contact and getting to the free-throw line.

Converting at a higher clip from the charity stripe (43.6% last season) will be paramount for next season at Duke.

Scharnowski is likely to slot into the Brown role in terms of minutes and roles. He's likely a backup option in the frontcourt behind Cameron Williams and (hopefully) Patrick Ngongba. He can play some five, but will see the bulk of his minutes at the four.

Scheyer will still likely be on the lookout for a backup five if Ngongba chooses to return, and will need to go after a difference-maker if he turns pro.