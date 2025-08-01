Two Duke Blue Devils make their way onto Preseason All-ACC First Team

The 2025 College Football Preseason Media All-ACC First Team has been announced, and two players out of the Duke football program have made their way onto the list, both on the defensive side of the ball. Rising senior cornerback Chandler Rivers and rising senior safety Terry Moore were included.

NEW: 2025 College Football Preseason Media All-ACC 1st Team‼️



Duke was one of nine programs from the conference that had at least one player represented on the All-ACC First Team. Clemson led the way with 11 selections. No Blue Devils were selected to the team on the offensive side of the ball.

Rivers continues to ring in the accolades ahead of his senior season in Durham, as the Texas native is considered one of the top returning defensive players in college football in 2025. ESPN ranked Rivers as the seventh-best defensive back in the nation heading into next season, and the second-best out of the ACC. Rivers was also selected to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the best defensive player in college football.

The lockdown corner had heavy day two interest if he were to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, but he ultimately elected to return to college, and some 2026 NFL Draft mocks even have him right near the top ten overall picks.

Rivers will be a crucial piece for a Duke defense looking to repeat as one of the top units in the country, and Moore will also be one of the top contributors.

Pro Football Focus ranked Moore as the No. 49 overall player in college football heading into 2025, and even that seems a little low. The 6'1 safety led the Blue Devils in interceptions (4) and tied the team lead in pass deflections (2) in 2024.

Head coach Manny Diaz is looking to build on a first season with Duke where the program won nine or more games for just the fourth time in program history, and the stellar defense the Blue Devils possess will be a key factor in that success.

In 2024, Duke finished second in the nation in tackles for loss (116), fourth in the nation in sacks (43), and 26th nationally in third-down conversion percentage (33.8).

The Blue Devils were slotted at No. 6 in the ACC Preseason Media Poll, but Diaz and his squad are looking to exceed expectations in 2025.