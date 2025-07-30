Two Blue Devils land on preseason watch lists for coveted college football awards

The Duke program has already seen quarterback Darian Mensah make the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the most outstanding player in college football. Aside from that honor, two more Blue Devils have been named to the preseason watch lists for coveted awards regarding their respective positions.

Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, an award given annually to the best defensive player in college football. Additionally, Blue Devil offensive lineman Brian Parker II has been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman in college football.

Rivers is entering his senior season in Durham, widely regarded as one of the best returning players in college football in 2025. It was a huge boost for Manny Diaz and his staff to be able to bring him back for another year, as the Texas native had garnered day 2 buzz for the 2025 NFL Draft, but is now seen as a potential top-ten draft choice in recent 2026 NFL mocks.

ESPN ranked Rivers as the seventh-best defensive back in the nation heading into next season. The lockdown corner was one of seven players out of the ACC selected to the Nagurski Award preseason watch list.

As did Rivers, Parker II was in attendance representing the Blue Devils at ACC Football Kickoff last week, and he's entering his redshirt junior campaign as one of the best offensive linemen in the conference.

The Cincinnati native was a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2024 and made On3's list of the top 100 college football players heading into 2025 at No. 54. He'll have the task of protecting yet another quarterback in Durham, as Mensah is the new signal caller this upcoming season. He will be Duke's third QB in the last three seasons.

Parker is one of seven linemen from the ACC selected to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List. Six of the selections went to offensive linemen, and the only defensive player who made the list was Clemson's Peter Woods.

Duke Blue Devils are continuing to rack up the accolades ahead of a 2025 season where the program is looking to compete for its first ACC Championship since 1989.