CBS Sports 2026 NFL mock draft has Duke football rising senior taken near first ten overall picks

CBS Sports NFL and NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson recently released his 2026 NFL mock draft version 1.0, and has Duke football rising senior cornerback Chandler Rivers slotted just outside of the top ten selections.

Wilson slotted Rivers as the 11th overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams in his first edition.

"Rivers can play inside or in the slot, he's a physical player despite his size and he is consistently in the right place," Wilson said in his analysis of Rivers. "Reminds me of Max Hairston in his style of play/size/ferocity. He plays the run like he's an old-school middle linebacker: he will get off blocks, come downhill with his hair on fire and look to lay the ball-carrier out. He has a nose for the ball and for making big plays.

Rivers is the first corner off the board and fifth defensive player overall in Wilson's mock.

The Duke football program didn't have any selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there's a great possibility a Blue Devil is taken in the first round in next year's draft with the star senior corner gearing up for one last go-around with Duke football.

Rivers announcing his return for a senior campaign was massive news for Manny Diaz and a Duke football defensive unit that was one of the best in the entire nation last season. In 2024, Duke ranked second in the country in tackles for loss with 116 and fourth nationally in sacks with 43.

Earlier this month, ESPN ranked Rivers as the 7th-best defensive back in college football heading into the 2025 campaign, and there's a real chance that he could be the best secondary piece in the nation as a senior.

In 2024, Rivers totaled 54 tackles, eight pass deflections, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions. The Beaumont, Texas native finished the season tied for the team lead in both pass deflections and forced fumbles while also finishing second on the squad in interceptions. He also gave up just 13 completions all season and allowed the third-lowest completion percentage in all of college football.

ESPN has Rivers as the second-best defensive back out of the ACC, only behind Clemson's Avieon Terrell.