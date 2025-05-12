ESPN recently released its rankings for the best defensive backs in college football in 2025, and two Duke football players were included in the list. One Blue Devil is seen as a top defensive player in the country heading into next season, and another is right on the cusp of national recognition. Let's take a look at where ESPN ranked these two Blue Devil defensive backs.

Chandler Rivers was ranked by ESPN as the 7th-best defensive back in the nation heading into next season, and for good reason. Rivers was one of the top secondary players in college football in 2024-25 and had legitimate 2025 NFL Draft interest. But the rising senior ultimately elected to return to Durham for the 2025-26 season, which was massive news for Manny Diaz and the rest of his staff.

Rivers wrapped up his junior campaign with 54 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three interceptions, and eight pass deflections, leading the Blue Devil defense on all levels of the field.

The Beaumont, Texas native finished the season tied for the team lead in both pass deflections and forced fumbles while also finishing second on the squad in interceptions.

Rivers gave up just 13 completions all season and allowed the third-lowest completion percentage in all of college football.

ESPN has him as the second-best defensive back out of the ACC, only behind Clemson's Avieon Terrell.

In addition to Rivers getting his flowers, new Blue Devil Caleb Weaver also received votes to be a part of the list, putting him just outside the top ten nationally according to ESPN.

Weaver spent three seasons at Sam Houston State before transferring to Duke after this past campaign. He was ranked as the #13 safety in the transfer portal per On3.

The Houston native tallied 97 tackles, six pass deflections, four interceptions, and a forced fumble for the Bearkats last season, leading the team in tackles and picks.

The Blue Devils boasted one of the best defenses in the nation last season, and the defensive-minded Diaz is looking to build on that after bolstering his secondary heading into 2025-26. With Weaver and Rivers leading the charge outside of the front seven on defense, there could be a similar formula for Duke to win games as last season, which was led by the defensive unit.