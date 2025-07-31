ACC Football Preseason Poll released: Was Duke properly ranked?

The ACC Football Preseason Media Poll has been released, and the Duke Blue Devils are viewed as a middle-of-the-pack program in the conference based on the rankings. Manny Diaz's squad came in at No. 6 in the poll, trailing Clemson, Miami, SMU, Georgia Tech, and Louisville in that order.

All eyes on kickoff 🔜



The 2025 ACC Preseason Poll has arrived. pic.twitter.com/kGdWOF7mp6 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 30, 2025

Six different programs received a first place vote, but the Blue Devils were not one of them.

Although the Duke program is coming off a highly successful first season under Diaz, one in which the program won nine or more games in a season for just the fourth time in program history, it doesn't look like experts are sold on the team being a true contender despite a revamped roster.

It starts with Darian Mensah, one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, who Duke signed to a monster two-year, $8 million NIL deal this offseason. ESPN slotted Mensah as one of the top signal callers in college football next season, and as just a redshirt sophomore, he could become a dominant leader in the ACC.

Diaz and his staff also brought in several offensive additions via the portal to bolster Duke's scoring attack, such as wide receivers Andrel Anthony and Cooper Barkate and running back Anderson Castle.

The program is also returning veteran running back Jaquez Moore, who missed the majority of the 2024 season with injury, and rising sophomore wideout Que'Sean Brown, who's poised for a breakout season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Duke has the potential to have the best unit in the ACC after boasting one of the best front sevens in the nation last season. The Blue Devils ranked second in the nation in tackles for loss (116), fourth in the nation in sacks (43), and 26th nationally in third-down conversion percentage (33.8).

Heading into 2025, the program is bringing back star secondary pieces Chandler Rivers and Terry Moore, and front seven guys such as Wesley Williams and Tre Freeman.

Bryce Davis is also gearing up for his first season in Durham. The four-star recruit is the highest-rated commit in Duke football history.

The Blue Devils have been continuously doubted as the offseason has rolled along, and Mensah said at ACC Football Kickoff that he and the rest of the team are ready to "shock some people" in 2025.