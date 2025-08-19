Predicting the leading scorers for Duke basketball this upcoming season

The Duke basketball team is heading into yet another season under Jon Scheyer with a plethora of talent. One of the best recruiters in all of college basketball, Scheyer will now have lots of mouths to feed on the offensive side of the ball. But who will break through as the squad's leading scorers?

With a completely new team in Durham following last season's Final Four run, new faces will be relied upon to contribute and lead the program back to success in late March. Here are our predictions for the top three leading scorers for Duke basketball through the 2025-26 season.

1. Cameron Boozer

Duke Men's Basketball Open Practice | Lance King/GettyImages

Boozer, the No. 3 overall recruit according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings, enters his rookie season with the Blue Devils as the most sure thing on the roster, and it's hard to envision anyone else leading the charge on the offensive side of the ball. As a 6'9, 235-pound power forward, Boozer can score from several different areas on the floor while also being a gifted passer and handler of the basketball. The five-star prospect can run the floor in transition with the ball in his hands and has a high basketball IQ. Cameron and his twin brother Cayden, a four-star point guard who is also entering his freshman season with Duke, have potentially the best resume in the history of high school basketball. The two don't know how to lose, and Cameron can impact winning on both ends of the floor in practically every way. As a versatile scorer and rebounder who averaged over 20 points per game in three of his high school seasons, it would almost be a shock if he didn't lead Duke in scoring this season.

2. Isaiah Evans

Duke Men's Basketball Open Practice | Lance King/GettyImages

Evans is entering his sophomore season in Durham as one of the top breakout candidates around college hoops. As a freshman in strictly a 3-and-D role, the 6'6 wing established himself as one of the best outside shooters in the nation, knocking down 41.6% of his attempts on 4.1 a night. Evans only averaged 13.7 minutes a game in 36 games of action, but in a much more elevated role in 2025-26, the sharpshooter is ready to shine in a starting spot. He was a lethal catch-and-shooter as a freshman, but he can also make outside shots off the dribble or the catch. It's safe to say plenty of action will be run for him to get outside shots off, and if he can get more aggressive attacking the basket at times to keep defenses on their toes, Evans averaging between 16 and 18 points a contest is very much in the cards.

3. Dame Sarr

Duke Men's Basketball Open Practice | Lance King/GettyImages

Sarr was one of the latest additions to the Blue Devils' top-ranked 2025 recruiting class, as Scheyer went after the Italian guard after it became clear Cedric Coward would remain in the 2025 NBA Draft. Not only is Sarr already an elite outside shooter with great defensive versatility, but he has professional experience, as the 6'6 wing played for FC Barcelona this past year. In 15 Euro League games and another 12 in Liga ACB, Sarr averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds on 53.7% shooting from the field and 44.8% shooting from three-point range. Beyond being an extremely effective outside shooter, Sarr can get to the rim at will and has great control with the ball in his hands. It looks like he's the frontrunner to start at the small forward spot when the season opens as of now, and if he gets enough touches, averaging 15 points or more a night will be no problem for the Italian.