Duke basketball breathes sigh of relief as program lands huge commitment from international star

The Duke basketball program has found its replacement for Cedric Coward, as Italian shooting guard Dame Sarr has committed to the Blue Devils. This is a huge addition for Jon Scheyer and the rotation for next season, as Sarr brings length defensively and an ability to shoot from outside.

There was slight confusion as to when Sarr's commitment would come. Duke was seen as the clear favorite, but it took a few days for Sarr to announce after he was on campus earlier this week for a visit.

Sarr came out of nowhere as a target for the Blue Devils. Originally, Duke was involved in the prospect along with Kansas, Illinois, and Oregon, but the buzz between Duke and Sarr fizzled out quickly after the Blue Devils landed star transfer shooting guard Cedric Coward from Washington State.

However, as it became more apparent that Coward would almost assuredly stay in the 2025 NBA Draft and not play college basketball next season, Scheyer pursued Sarr hard and swiped him away.

Kansas was viewed as a lock to land the former FC Barcelona guard's services, as 247Sports insider Travis Branham placed a crystal ball prediction for Bill Self to seal a commitment after Sarr's visit to Lawrence.

However, this prediction was quickly taken away, and it was reported that Duke was in heavy pursuit of the guard and were now the favorites to land him.

At 6'8 with a seven-foot wingspan, Sarr fits the mold of a Duke wing perfectly with his ability to shoot from the outside. In 15 Euro League games and another 12 appearances in Liga ACB, Sarr averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds on 53.7% shooting from the field and 44.8% shooting from three-point range. He's a perfect 3-and-D wing to play the three spot alongside guards Caleb Foster and Isaiah Evans.

However, this makes next year's Blue Devils squad extremely young. Duke will only have one upperclassman in the starting five next season in junior Caleb Foster, and there aren't any guys who have displayed elite production for a championship-caliber team before.

Although Duke will be oozing with talent and potential in the rotation next year, the lack of experience is certainly a huge question mark. Nonetheless, the program has sealed a commitment from a big-time international prospect in Sarr.