Highly coveted 2026 recruit sets visit to Duke in stone

2026 top-35 prospect Austin Goosby has scheduled an official visit to Duke less than a week after the Blue Devils offered the four-star shooting guard combo guard. Goosby, the No. 35 overall player, No. 6 combo guard, and No. 3 player out of the state of Texas per the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings, will visit Durham from October 2nd-4th, according to 247Sports insider Brandon Jenkins.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Austin Goosby, the No. 30 overall recruit in the national rising senior class, has scheduled the following official visits, per a @247Sports source:



𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐄 https://t.co/SUGU8L74ni pic.twitter.com/yqvaYwV01P — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) June 23, 2025

Goosby has also set official visit dates to SMU, UCLA, Miami, Texas, Baylor, and BYU, and plans to schedule a visit to Arizona State in the future.

The Melissa High School (TX) product has reeled in over a dozen offers and several from Power Five programs.

Duke offered the combo guard after visiting him in Texas last Tuesday. The 6'5, 190-pound guard also plays football at Melissa.

Jon Scheyer and his staff have yet to seal any commitments from the class of 2026 but are beginning to heat up their recruitment efforts after a late 2025 recruiting cycle, one where the Blue Devils landed two prospects in May, five-star wing Dame Sarr and four-star forward Sebastian Wilkins.

Scheyer, who has delivered the No. 1 overall recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite rankings in each of the last two seasons, is looking for his third straight in 2026.

The program has been in contact with several top prospects in the class of 2026, including three of the top five players in Jordan Smith, Brandon McCoy, and Christian Collins.

As for the 2025 recruiting class, it will be a pivotal part of next season's rotation with Duke's lack of veterans on its roster. There will most likely only be one upperclassman in the starting lineup next year, and two or three starters could be freshmen.

Nonetheless, Scheyer and his squad are gearing up to build on last season's Final Four run and are viewed as a consensus top ten team heading into the 2025-26 campaign. After losing its entire starting five from the 2024-25 season, Scheyer has a ton of new faces to get acclimated to the program.

One incoming five-star rookie, Nik Khamenia, won't be joining the Blue Devils for another few weeks as he will represent Team USA at the FIBA U19 Men's World Cup from June 28th to July 6th.