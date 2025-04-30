Duke basketball offers elite 2026 prospect after visit

The Duke basketball program has sent out an offer to Christian Collins, a five-star recruit in the class of 2026. Collins is the #3 overall player and #1 power forward in the 247Sports Class of 2026 Composite Rankings.

Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Duke University!!!! pic.twitter.com/uNypd43H0d — Christian Collins (@_ChristianC11_) April 29, 2025

The Duke staff met with the five-star recruit earlier this week at St. John Bosco High School (CA), where Collins attends.

He's already received numerous offers from schools such as Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, UCLA, and Kentucky, among others, and the Blue Devils are now on the list of potential suitors.

Collins averaged a near double-double this past high school season, tallying 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds a game for St. John Bosco. The Bellflower, California native is the teammate of fellow five-star recruit Brandon McCoy, who the Blue Devils have also offered.

The 6'8 big is the fifth player that the Duke program has offered in the 2026 class. In addition to Collins, Duke has offered Jordan Smith (#6 overall player, #1 SG), McCoy (#2 overall player, #1 PG), Miikka Muurinen (#8 overall player, #2 PF), and Sebastian Wilkins (#31 overall player, #7 PF).

Although there's a high likelihood that Wilkins reclassifies into the 2025 group, hence why the Blue Devils sent him an offer recently. If Wilkins does reclassify, Duke might get the 6'8 forward next season as opposed to 2026 if he elects to take his talents to Durham.

Aside from the 2026 recruiting cycle, Blue Devil fans are getting excited for what next season's group can bring. Jon Scheyer is bringing in the #3 overall 2025 recruiting class, headlined by the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, and four-star Nik Khamenia.

The Blue Devils are also bringing in one of the top transfers, as Cedric Coward (Washington State), committed to the program recently and is ecstatic about next season's roster.

It's been reported that Isaiah Evans put his name on the NBA Draft early entry list despite announcing his return to Durham next season. Although it's much more likely Evans comes back to college next year as opposed to staying in the draft, his status is now uncertain.

Caleb Foster, Darren Harris, Patrick Ngongba II, and Maliq Brown have also announced their respective returns to Duke for the 2025-26 season.