The Duke basketball program has landed a commitment from 2026 top-35 prospect Sebastian Wilkins. The 6'8, 215-pound power forward ultimately chose the Blue Devils over Maryland, giving Jon Scheyer his first commit in the class of 2026.

However, Wilkins also announced that he will join the Blue Devils in Durham next season, as he will reclassify into 2025.

"The athletic, tough, and versatile frontcourt player is not only nearing a college decision, but he's going to be choosing whether or not to remain in the 2026 class or enroll as a member of the 2025 class," 247Sports' Eric Bossi said.

Wilkins, out of Brewster Academy (NH), is the #27 overall recruit and the #7 power forward per the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2026.

Now, with Wilkins electing to reclassify into 2025 and play college basketball this coming fall, he will be a great addition to the Blue Devils frontcourt with his shooting and ability to defend multiple positions.

With #3 overall 2025 recruit Cameron Boozer coming in next season and veteran Maliq Brown splitting time at the four spot as well, Wilkins fits Scheyer's formula for defense extremely well.

Duke had one of, if not the best, defensive units in the entire country last season. The success was credited to the level of overwhelming length and switchability the Blue Devils had that no other squad in the nation could recreate.

Brown has legitimate potential to be the best defensive player in the country next season. And adding two athletic and defensively gifted freshmen in Boozer and Wilkins, the Blue Devils will be right there among the top defenses in the nation once again.

"Overall, Wilkins doesn't necessarily project as an offensive focal point. He plays within the flow, doesn't monopolize the ball, and could continue to ascend as a potential 3-and-D type prospect who can have some added value attacking close-outs against less mobile defenders," 247Sports National Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said about Wilkins' game.

The good thing is, Duke won't need him to be an offensive focal point next season. With guys like Boozer, Isaiah Evans, and Dame Sarr, the heavy scoring and shooting load will likely be taken care of for the most part. If Wilkins can come in and provide some defense as well as make outside shots to stretch the floor and create space for driving lanes, he will be a great addition to next season's Blue Devils.