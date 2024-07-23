Duke basketball offers No. 1 ranked recruit in Class of 2026
It was not going to be long before the Duke basketball program offically entered the recruiting race for Brandon McCoy Jr., the top ranked player in the Class of 2026.
McCoy announced that the Blue Devils had extended an offer to him on social media Monday afternoon, one day after the Nike EYBL Peach Jam officially ended.
"Excited to receive an offer from Duke University," he wrote. "Thank you Coach Scheyer!"
The St. John Bosco (Calif.) superstar is listed at 6-foot-4 and impressed with Team USA this summer at the FIBA U17 World Cup, playing alongside Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa -- the top two ranked players in the Class of 2025.
McCoy Jr. averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, including a 19-point showing in the gold medal victory against Italy.
The highly coveted point guard was contacted by the Blue Devils in June when coaches were directly allowed to speak with high school juniors and members of the coaching staff attended the World Cup with several recruiting targets on its roster.
Brandon McCoy Jr., who currently holds the No. 1 ranking in the 247Sports Composite rankings, took over the spot after Dybantsa reclassified to 2025. He supplanted Boozer, who took over the top spot in the 2025 class after Cooper Flagg, a current Duke freshman, reclassified into 2024.
Both AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer hold offers from the Blue Devils.
However, Duke has yet to land a commitment from a recruit in the Class of 2025 or 2026.
In fact, McCoy is just the third player that Duke offered in the Class of 2026 after 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. from Paul VI (Va.) picked up an offer on Friday and Miikka Muurinen, a 4-star forward, landed an offer on Sunday.
Smith Jr. was also a standout on the Team USA U17 squad this summer.
McCoy holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, UCLA, and others.