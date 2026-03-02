Duke's win over Michigan still has fans like Dave Portnoy licking their wounds

Fans are always going to complain when their team suffers an upset loss. When it's a team like the formerly-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines who lost to the now-No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, the fans are going to become insufferable.

Already, Michigan mega-fan Dave Portnoy, who also happens to be the founder and President of Barstool Sports, has been throwing a complete temper tantrum since Duke handed the Wolverines the 68-63 loss.

Most recently, Portnoy used his platform on Wake Up Barstool to unfairly lashout at the Blue Devils, who simply earned their way to the win and their No. 1 ranking, as well as Duke fans, who clearly had nothing to do with the outcome (other than urging their team to victory).

Dave Portnoy lashes out at Blue Devils and Duke fans

"They are insufferable. They don't lose often, but when they do, they are insufferable," Portnoy said on Wake Up Barstool. "You are an insufferable jerk if you like Duke. There's nothing redeemable about the Duke Blue Devils."

Well, being the No. 1 team in the nation and consistently having quality players (both on and off the court) are fairly redeemable qualities. Not to mention, the Blue Devils aren't throwing fits like Portnoy just did when they lose, choosing to remain mature after suffering their minimal losses.

Duke has remained in its lane, has stayed the course, and has chosen not to stoop to the level of other teams after losing, despite what Portnoy said on his company's podcast.

At the end of the day, Portnoy and the rest of the Wolverines simply can't stand the fact that they lost to Duke, and subsequently lost their No. 1 ranking. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have stayed focused, continuing their now-six-game winning streak as the postseason flies into focus.

While Duke and Michigan won't play again in the regular season or the ACC Tournament, maybe the two will meet in the Big Dance and the Blue Devils will have yet another chance to show Portnoy and everyone else just how likable they are.

In the meantime, Duke has two regular-season games remaining: a visit to the NC State Wolfpack (March 2) and a revenge matchup at Cameron Indoor against the UNC Tar Heels (March 7).

With two more wins, the Blue Devils would cement their No. 1 ranking in the nation and their No. 1 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament.