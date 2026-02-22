Cameron Boozer 'loves games' like Duke's win over then-No. 1 Michigan

BANG.

Just like that, the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils have toppled the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and are likely flying toward the top ranking in the nation.

Afterwards, it was pure elation for the Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer, especially for freshman Cameron Boozer, who collected yet another double-double to push his team to victory.

"[Michigan is] big and strong, but we're big and strong," Boozer said after the game, making sure to give credit to his teammates. "I love games like this."

Cameron Boozer and Jon Scheyer are celebrating big-time

"He's as good of a winner as there is," Scheyer said about Boozer, his star freshman of the season. "I know there's a lot to come for this guy."

Against Michigan, Boozer amassed 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks, despite sitting out for quite a bit of time during the second half with four fouls. Yes, it was another double-double performance by the probable Player of the Year, but it was truly a team win for Duke.

Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, and Patrick Ngongba II also scored in the double digits, and Nikolas Khamenia came off the bench to contribute nine rebounds for the second-most on the team.

With the win over the No. 1 team in the country, the Blue Devils will very likely move into the top slot in the next AP Poll, especially since then-No. 2 Houston lost to Arizona just a few hours earlier on Saturday.

Boozer's 18-point effort pushed Duke to a 25-2 record, handing the Wolverines their second loss of the season and undeniably knocking Michigan down a peg or two.