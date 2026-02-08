Cam Boozer quote after the Duke loss to UNC showed maturity beyond his years

Cameron Boozer's 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists weren't quite enough to push the Duke Blue Devils to victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Despite the freshman star's all-out effort in the rivalry game, UNC walked away with the win, and the Blue Devils were left wanting a little more out of themselves.

After the game, despite it being one of the toughest losses of his young career, if not the hardest one yet, Boozer was the picture and definition of maturity as the media flooded him with questions.

"I've just gotta be better for our team," Boozer said. "Those guys fight for us every day, I've gotta fight for them too."

Cameron Boozer expects more from self after double-double vs. UNC

"It's just tough knowing that we were leading the whole game," Boozer said. "We've gotta go back and watch [film], but I feel like we did a lot of good things tonight, coming on the road to UNC, obviously a great team. At the end of the day, I've just gotta be a lot better for our team on both sides of the ball. But that was definitely a tough way to lose, but we'll be alright."

Even with his undeniably incredible performance against Carolina, Boozer continued to repeat his belief that he had to be better for his teammates and his coaches, despite the fact that he led Duke in minutes, points, and rebounds.

One of the biggest points of conversation from the game (other than the disorderly and tumultuous court storming before the clock actually hit zero) was the number of times the Blue Devils were called for fouls and the minimal amount of fouls called on the Tar Heels.

Of course, Boozer was also asked about this after the game, and Duke's young leader gave the perfect answer, offering up zero excuses for himself or his teammates.

"Every game like this is physical, I think we did a good job matching that physicality," Boozer said. "We're not gonna make any excuses. We've just gotta be better, and we will. We're gonna bounce back and stay connected."

Boozer and the rest of the Brotherhood will quite literally have a chance to bounce back against the Tar Heels when the two rivals meet for a second time in the regular season on March 7. In that matchup, Duke will have a chance to correct the loss and show UNC how to win with grace.