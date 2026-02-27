Jon Scheyer has elite response to criticism about how Duke has lost over last 2 years

In a mid-week press conference, members of the media seemingly couldn't move on from the fact that the Duke Blue Devils have lost a couple of games this season (two, to be exact).

Once again, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was asked why his team kept giving up leads, which sometimes led to an eventual check in the loss column. Scheyer, clearly exasperated and tired of being asked this question, had a perfect response.

"I guess I would just ask, how do you want us to lose?" Scheyer asked in response. "Everybody has losses... I think it's easy to point at the couple of times that we lose."

Jon Scheyer is worried about his minimal losses

Scheyer went on to say that bringing up last year's losses (just four, to be exact) on this year's team. The starting five is entirely different, and the rest of the country is entirely different.

"It's part of the game, ya know? We've been down double digits and come back and won," Scheyer continued. "It's part of basketball, and I'm proud of our guys."

Of course, over the last two years, the Blue Devils have gone 61-6. A far cry from something to get upset over. So, asking Scheyer time after time what he thinks of his team not being able to finish games is getting a little old, at best.

Jon Scheyer was hilarious today in addressing those who criticize these past two Duke teams for the way they give up leads in the rare instances when they actually do lose.⬇️



"I guess I would just ask, how do you want us to lose?"😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/jFJ9ioqJtf — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) February 26, 2026

Not to mention the fact that the member of the media who asked this question posed it while Duke was on a five-game winning streak, had defeated the then-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines by five points, and just clobbered the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by 44 points.

Scheyer is clearly happy enough with his team's performance, which has been good enough to earn them the No. 1 ranking in the nation, a spot atop the ACC standings, and likely a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

If he's happy enough with a 61-6 record over the last two seasons, which includes this year's 26-2 record, maybe everybody else should take a hint.