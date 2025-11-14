Duke skyrockets to No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class after recent 5-star commitment

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff recently landed their third commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle early signing period with 5-star forward Cameron Williams, a top-five overall prospect who ultimately committed to Duke over Arizona and Texas. After Williams' pledge to Durham, the Blue Devils have now jumped all the way up to the No. 1 overall recruiting class, according to On3. In addition to Williams, Scheyer has landed commitments from 5-star forward Bryson Howard and Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer. However, the program is still nowhere near done on the recruiting trail, with another potential commitment coming shortly.

Williams is the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 power forward, and No. 1 player out of the state of Arizona according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The St. Mary's (AZ) product was one of the biggest risers of the entire 2026 recruiting class throughout his senior year.

Duke basketball jumps to No. 1 overall recruiting class after 5-star Cameron Williams' commitment

Duke is now the only program in the nation with more than one 5-star commitment, and the Blue Devils have jumped all the way up to the top 2026 recruiting class nationally.

"I think in a lot of these recruitments that Duke gets involved with, if they offer, get a player set on an official visit, they're almost always a school to watch," On3's Joe Tipton said following Williams' commitment.

Even with two 5-star pledges already, along with a promising seven-foot 4-star in Meyer, the Blue Devils still have work to do on the 2026 recruiting class. The program has been heavily linked to 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., who took his official visit to Countdown to Craziness along with Williams. Just a couple of days after his official visit to Durham, Smith picked up a crystal ball prediction to land in Durham.

Aside from Smith, 5-star guard Austin Goosby, who was originally set to make his commitment on the same day as Williams, will now make his college decision between Duke, Baylor, Texas, and BYU on Monday, November 17th. Duke was viewed as the favorite for Williams, but most see Texas as the leader for Goosby's services.